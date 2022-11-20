Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks has had an interesting season. After signing a big extension in the offseason, he was reportedly frustrated that the Texans didn't trade him at the trade deadline. He is expected to play in his second game since the trade deadline this week. He was stripped of his captaincy before last week. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Cooks was one of the most underrated fantasy players last season. This season hasn't gone so well, however. In eight games, Cooks has 36 receptions for 391 yards and a touchdown. That is WR2 numbers on a team where he is the featured receiver. I don't expect things to get better for him this week as they will likely stick to the running game.

It has been impressive to see the Commanders turn their defense around based on last season. Opposing wide receivers are scoring 28.8 DraftKings fantasy points as a whole which is the third least in the NFL. That’s hard to believe after last season when Washington had the worst passing defense in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Cooks should sit.