Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Running back Miles Sanders is having a great season. Last season, Philadelphia Eagles fans were upset about his lack of usage in the offense. That hasn’t been the case this season. We look at his Week 11 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Through nine games, Sanders has 143 carries for 710 yards and six touchdowns. Their offense has been one f the most efficient offenses in the NFL and Sanders has been a big reason for that. The threat of Jalen Hurts running ability really helps Sanders as defenses are trying to stop both Sanders and Hurts. I expect Sanders to have a big game this week.

The Indianapolis Colts have dealt with a ton this season. It was expected to be a great year for Shaquille Leonard who barely played and suffered a season-ending back injury. The Colts run defense has played decent without him. In the past three games, they’re allowing 81 rushing yards per game which is the 5th best in the NFL. I expect a bounce-back game from Sanders this week as he didn't do much against the Commanders last week.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Sanders should start.