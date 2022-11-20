DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Is it time to panic over DeVonta Smith’s lack of recent production? As his Philadelphia Eagles take on the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, here is a look at whether he should be in your Week 11 fantasy starting lineup.

Smith picked up right where he left off from his rookie campaign where he flirted with 1,000 receiving yards while scoring five touchdowns. In the season’s first five weeks, he had at least seven catches for at least 80 yards three times. In his last four games, though, he’s averaging just 4.5 catches and 34.5 yards per game. He has salvaged his fantasy value by scoring twice in those four games, but his recent drop-off is still cause for concern.

More bad news for Smith owners: the Colts allow the second-fewest fantasy points per game against opposing wide receivers. They’re going to force the Eagles to grind this game out, and after A.J. Brown gets his touches, it’s unclear how many will be left for Smith. As WR25 in fantasy right now, Smith presents a serious Week 11 conundrum.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Smith should still probably start in season-long fantasy because there are few borderline fantasy starters with his potential for a breakout game. In DFS, though, you’ll be better served looking elsewhere.