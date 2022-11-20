Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

After a brief benching, Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan is back in the starting lineup following the hiring of interim head coach Jeff Saturday. But should Ryan be back in your fantasy starting lineup? Here’s a look at his Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Matt Ryan

Before his benching, Ryan was run into the ground by the Colts. Despite missing two full games, he still ranks 12th in the league with 2,230 passing yards. Impressively, his 53.3 completion percentage on deep balls ranks third in the league. If his team falls behind early against the Eagles, he’s going to have to drop back 40 to 50 more times on Sunday.

However, the Eagles have been stout against opposing quarterbacks, allowing just 10.9 fantasy points per game against them, second-best in the NFL. While Ryan is likely to top that mark because of how much he will pass, nothing is going to come easy against a Philly defense that will be playing angry after its Week 10 upset loss to the Washington Commanders.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Ryan should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. In a two-QB league, he’s worthy of a look because of how much he’s likely to pass, but in DFS there are other bargain QBs out there who are more likely to provide fantasy upside.