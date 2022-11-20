Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The 2022 season was supposed to be Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.’s breakout campaign, but that has not come to pass. In what is likely a pivotal Week 11 fantasy matchup, should he be in your starting lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman has been a consistent fantasy performer this season but has become a stranger to the end zone. His lone score came in Week 1. Since then, he has caught 6.5 passes for 60.3 yards per game. Those numbers are nothing to scoff at, but they’re also not numbers that are going to win you a fantasy football title. Perhaps with Matt Ryan back in the fold, Pittman can become reacquainted with the end zone.

The Philadelphia Eagles rank in the top 10 in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing wide receivers, but given how much Indy may have to pass on Sunday, that probably won’t have a huge impact on Pittman’s production. He’s still approaching double-digit targets every game, so he will be plenty involved in the offense.

Start or sit in Week 11?

In season-long fantasy, you’re probably better served starting a receiver who has more consistently found the end zone. In DFS, Pittman could be worth a dice roll if you anticipate the Colts will throw the ball 40 to 50 times.