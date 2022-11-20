Parris Campbell start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Parris Campbell has jockeyed for positioning with Michael Pittman Jr. in the Indianapolis Colts receiving corps this season. Here is a look at whether Campbell is going to be worth a spot in your Week 11 fantasy starting lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Parris Campbell

While Pittman has been much more consistent overall, Campbell has scored touchdowns much more regularly. He’s hauled in three scores compared to Pittman’s one and all three have come in the last five games. In those five games, he has averaged 5.6 catches for 52.2 yards per game. Those marks are slightly below Pittman’s, but his touchdowns have given him a slight fantasy edge overall.

Campbell will face a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense that is a top-10 fantasy defense against opposing wide receivers. Matt Ryan and the Colts likely will have to throw consistently to stay competitive on Sunday, though, so targets shouldn’t be a huge problem. Given Campbell’s recent upward trend, he is an intriguing Week 11 option.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Campbell should sit in season-long fantasy, but is an excellent DFS option. In DFS, he can save you some cap space while giving you the potential for a big 15-to-20-point game if the Colts are forced to pass consistently.