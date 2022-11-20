Kylen Granson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Kylen Granson is one of many borderline tight end options in Week 11 fantasy football. Here is a look at whether you should consider starting him in season-long or DFS formats.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TE Kylen Granson

Granson does not get a lot of attention in the Indianapolis Colts offense. After being targeted seven times in the season opener, Granson has garnered fewer than three per game since. He is coming off his best performance of the year, a four-catch, 57-yard game, but that tells you how limited his fantasy value is. Worst of all, Granson has yet to score a touchdown. Fantasy tight ends whose catch and yard totals are unimpressive need to pull in touchdowns in order to have value.

The Philadelphia Eagles also have a top-10 fantasy defense against opposing tight ends. It is unlikely Granson will get more than five targets, and if he once again doesn’t find the end zone, that means a dud of a fantasy performance. There are likely tight ends available on waivers who offer more value than Granson.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Granson should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. There is little to get excited about with him given his limited touches and low touchdown upside.