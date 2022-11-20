Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Zach Wilson’s best (and worst?) performance of the season came against the New England Patriots just three weeks ago. Here is a look at whether you should step back onto the Wilson roller coaster in Week 11 as his New York Jets once again take on New England.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

In Week 8 against the Patriots, Wilson gave you the good, the bad, and the ugly. He threw three interceptions, but also tossed two touchdown passes and amassed 355 passing yards. In Weeks 6, 7, and 9 combined, he threw for 385 yards and one touchdown. Really, the only reason Wilson was able to salvage his stat line in Week 8 is that he dug the Jets a huge hole that he was then allowed to dig them out of. Expect New York to have a run-heavy game plan ready to combat the Patriots this week.

The Patriots are right in the middle of the pack against opposing fantasy quarterbacks and are unlikely to completely shut Wilson down. But the fact Wilson has thrown just two touchdown passes this season outside of Week 8 is troubling. His fantasy floor is very, very low and he’s not worth the risk this weekend.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Wilson should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. Even a guy like Colt McCoy presents more upside than Wilson. Take a chance on a QB with a higher chance of breaking out.