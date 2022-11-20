James Robinson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

In his first two games for the New York Jets, James Robinson has yet to break out. Nonetheless, he’s trending in the right direction heading into his Week 11 matchup against the New England Patriots. Here’s a look at whether he belongs in your season-long or DFS lineups this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB James Robinson

Robinson came to New York at the trade deadline and rushed for just 17 yards in his debut. In Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills, though, he carried the ball 13 times for 48 yards while catching two passes for five yards and a touchdown. Following the Week 10 bye, it’s safe to assume Robinson is fully entrenched in New York’s offense. Given Zach Wilson’s chaotic performance against the Patriots in Week 8, New York is likely to rely on the ground game while hoping its defense can do enough to win in Week 11.

The Patriots are the league’s second-best fantasy defense against opposing running backs, so Robinson faces an uphill climb. If the Jets can’t at least establish a semblance of a passing game, New England will be able to put eight in the box to thwart Robinson. Nonetheless, the fact Robinson should be fully comfortable in the offense and a centerpiece of the offense’s gameplan makes him intriguing in Week 11.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Robinson should start in season-long fantasy, but sit in DFS. Robinson is going to get touches in this game, perhaps as many as 15 to 20 so he has a high floor. In DFS, you may find higher-ceiling options, though, in a format where you more desperately need to hit a home run at every position.