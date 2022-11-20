Michael Carter start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The acquisition of James Robinson has cut into Michael Carter’s touches, but Carter still narrowly remains the team’s lead back. Should you continue starting him in your fantasy lineup? Here’s a look at what should factor into your decision in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

The New York Jets backfield has been majorly shaken up lately with the season-ending ACL injury of Breece Hall and the acquisition of James Robinson. Carter is coming off a season-best 76 rushing yards in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills, which came on just 12 carries. He scored a touchdown and added one catch for 10 yards. He and Robinson clearly are both going to get chances to make plays, but coming out of the bye week, Robinson may further cut into Carter’s share.

Given that the New England Patriots boast the No. 2 fantasy defense against opposing running backs, Carter is unlikely to duplicate his Week 9 performance. It’s true that the Jets are likely to rely more heavily on the running game in order to establish tempo against the rival Patriots, but Carter’s value is limited because he’s not a home run threat. He very well may carry the ball a dozen times, but the Patriots will make him earn every yard.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Carter should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. While it’s hard to predict whether he or Robinson have the higher ceiling in Week 11, a slight edge goes to Robinson given his big-play ability.