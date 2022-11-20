Garrett Wilson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are coming off a bye in Week 10, and face a New England Patriots team that needs a win to stay in the running for a playoff spot this year. Garrett Wilson will remain New York’s top receiver in Week 11. The rookie has hauled in 42-of-68 targets for 521 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. Can he find the end zone for the first time since Week 2?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

In the Jets’ 22-17 loss to the Patriots three weeks ago, Wilson recorded six catches for 115 yards, so there certainly is some upside here in Week 11. While the game will be played in New England this time around, Wilson has more than enough route-running prowess to shred the opponent’s secondary for a third-straight game. The 22-year-old has posted at least 17.5 PPR fantasy points in the last two appearances.

Entering as the overall WR22, Wilson might possess the best value among all fantasy football and DFS pass catchers, despite going against a tough defense. Jets veteran Corey Davis hasn’t appeared in the receiving corps since Week 7, which has clearly opened the door for Wilson to thrive as Zach Wilson’s No. 1 weapon.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start Wilson as a high-end WR2 against the Patriots in Week 11.