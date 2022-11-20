Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets come off the Week 10 bye with a serious chip on their shoulder after falling to the New England Patriots in Week 8. Zach Wilson will need to improve on his ugly three interceptions from that matchup, but it was a rare performance where he consistently fed rookie WR Garrett Wilson and veteran TE Tyler Conklin. Could we see much of the same in Week 11?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets TE Tyler Conklin

Conklin is coming off a major dud against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. He was targeted just twice and caught only one pass for seven yards and zero touchdowns. Despite the forgettable outing, the 27-year-old projects to be a top-20 TE against the Patriots on Sunday. Conklin is also the overall TE10 in total fantasy points (49.7) in the 2022-23 campaign.

There are certainly better options available at TE, but Conklin makes for a solid desperation choice with some bounce-back potential after a week off.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Conklin’s floor is very limited, and he is solely a touchdown-or-bust fantasy player until we see consistent volume in the Jets' passing game.