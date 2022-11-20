Mac Jones start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Mac Jones completed 20-of-30 pass attempts for 147 yards and one touchdown in the New England Patriots' 26-3 Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Coming off a bye in Week 10, it’ll be interesting to see if the second-year QB can exceed 200 yards through the air against a rivaled New York Jets defense in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones has played respectably as the leader of the Patriots’ offense in the last two games: Back-to-back victories, and seemingly managing the offensive flow with ease. Fantasy football aside, he’s currently the right player for the starting QB job in Foxboro. The Patriots have one of the most balanced playbooks in the league, so it’s clear that outside of Rhamondre Stevenson, there is no player in this offense that has been considered a “must-start” all season.

Barely cracking top-25 fantasy football consideration among QBs in any week throughout the 2022-23 campaign, Jones is averaging 9.9 standard fantasy points. The Jets have been lethal against opposing offenses, allowing just 19.6 total points per game.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Jones is not a fantasy football option in anything other than two-QB formats.