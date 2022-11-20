Damien Harris start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Despite the New England Patriots rolling recently with a one-man backfield, Damien Harris should soon be healthy enough to at least pick up some of the slack in the offense. Harris carried the football an average of 13.2 times for 61.5 yards and scored three touchdowns in the first four weeks of the 2022-23 season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

Even with the emergence of Rhamondre Stevenson, Harris has yet to show significant signs that he’s going to be totally fazed out of the Patriots’ game plan on a weekly basis. How he fares in Week 11 against the New York Jets will give fantasy managers more clarity on what to do with the 25-year-old RB.

Head coach Bill Belichick had enough faith in Harris at the beginning of the year, and he’s had a ton of success going backfield-by-committee in his illustrious coaching career, which is why we can’t completely be convinced yet that he’ll see this Stevenson experiment through for the rest of 2022-23 and on.

Fantasy managers should scour the RB waiver list in their respective leagues, and definitely grab Harris if he’s still out there. Not only is he QUALITY insurance for Stevenson, but there’s a glimmer of hope that the fourth-year vet has much left to offer in the fantasy football season.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Harris turned in 13 touches for 52 yards in his last appearance. Consider him a TD-or-bust RB3 in Week 11.