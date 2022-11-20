Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots have shifted to primarily a run-first offense in recent weeks, with Rhamondre Stevenson handling the RB1 duties. Fresh off of the Week 10 bye, the Patriots have a highly-anticipated rematch with the New York Jets in Week 11 and face one of the better defenses in the NFL against both the run and pass. Will this affect Stevenson’s production?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson has been one of the best breakouts in the 2022-23 season. The 24-year-old ball carrier has 129 rushing attempts for 618 yards and four TDs while catching 35 passes on 43 targets for 227 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Head coach Bill Belichick mentioned several times during training camp how much he wanted Stevenson to improve his effectiveness as a receiver, and it’s clear that Stevenson has done more than fulfill the legendary coach’s wishes.

Coming off his worst fantasy football outing since Week 4, look for Stevenson to step up in a huge way when the Patriots will more than likely need to run the ball against a Jets defense planning to bring the heat against Mac Jones in the passing attack.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Stevenson is a MUST-START RB1 in Week 11.