Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Jakobi Meyers has recorded at least five catches on six targets in his last two appearances for the New England Patriots. Meyers has become the No. 1 wide receiver in the offense, and he gets another chance to showcase his solid route-running ability against the New York Jets in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

The Jets' defense will assuredly be fired up in this revenge game against their AFC East foe. In the Patriots’ 22-17 victory over New York in Week 8, Meyers turned in his second-best performance of the 2022-23 campaign — recording nine catches on 13 targets for 60 yards and one touchdown. The 26-year-old wideout will look to connect several times with Mac Jones once again, as there is bound to be a lot of attention on Rhamondre Stevenson in the New England backfield.

Meyers enters the new week as the overall WR26 with 8.9 standard fantasy points per contest. Look for him to stand out in the Patriots’ passing game once again as the team’s most reliable pass-catching weapon.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start Meyers as a solid WR2, and look for him to haul in his third TD in four games.