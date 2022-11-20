Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots meet up with the New York Jets in Week 11 of the NFL season. Both teams are coming off a bye in Week 10, and find themselves actively competing for a shot at the playoffs in a daunting AFC East division. The Patriots featured their tight ends more in their 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, with Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith finishing first and third in team receiving. We’ll see if Mac Jones finds a way to get the big targets involved once again in a pivotal regular season game on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith

Henry hauled in all four of his targets against the Colts and racked up 50 yards in one of the 27-year-old’s best-receiving outings of the 2022-23 campaign. He has, however, only caught four passes in just three games this season despite being targeted at a decent rate.

As for Smith, who hasn’t caught a single TD all season, fantasy managers have yet to see him turn in more than 8.1 PPR fantasy points in eight appearances.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Until we see more volume from either of these pass-catchers, both can be faded in anything other than deeper fantasy leagues.