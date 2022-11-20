Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to return to the field for Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints. If you are considering Stafford in your fantasy football lineup in Week 11, here’s an overview of what to expect out of him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford missed last week’s 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals with a concussion, and he completed 13-of-27 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown in the previous week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Stafford should be good to go, the bigger issue is this offense will begin life without Cooper Kupp, who was put on injured reserve this week. The defending champs don’t quite have the offensive production they had last season even with a healthy Kupp in the lineup.

Start or sit in Week 11?

You should find better options this weekend because Stafford should be considered a top-20 quarterback at best.