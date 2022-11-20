Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams could start to use their rushing attack more often moving forward, and the guy you’d want for Week 11 is running back Darrell Henderson. He will get a matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and here’s an overview of what to expect from him before you set your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

Rams running backs finished with 13 rushing attempts in last week’s 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and Henderson had the bigger fantasy day because he reached the end zone. He finished with 22 yards on six attempts and caught the lone target that went his way for 11 yards. Matthew Stafford will be back after missing that game, but Cooper Kupp will be out. We’ll see if that leads to more opportunities for Henderson.

Start or sit in Week 11?

The Rams' offense is a bit of a mess at this point especially now without Kupp. Henderson is outside the top 30 among running backs you should consider using.