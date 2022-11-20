Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson should be in line for more targets to come his way moving forward as he gets ready for Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints. If you are considering him in your fantasy football lineup, here’s an overview of what to look for.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Allen Robinson

Robinson caught 4-of-6 targets for 44 yards in last week’s 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was out with a concussion. He will be back this week, but the Rams will operate without Cooper Kupp, who was placed on the injured list with an ankle injury this week. Targets have to go to somebody, and we’ll see if Robinson receives a larger share of the targets without Kupp.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Robinson is the wide receiver you want in this offense and is a top-30 player at his position in Week 11.