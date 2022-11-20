Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson has a great opportunity to take advantage of a potential increase in targets moving forward as he gets ready for Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints. If you are considering Jefferson in your fantasy football lineup, here’s a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

Without Matthew Stafford in last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Jefferson caught all three targets that went his way for 27 yards and scored a touchdown. Stafford will be back this week, but the Rams will not have Cooper Kupp, who was put on the injured reserve this week with an ankle injury. His high volume of targets will now be shared elsewhere, and Jefferson could be that guy if he can take advantage.

Start or sit in Week 11?

If you want to stash Jefferson on your bench, that’s a better idea than immediately putting him into your lineup. There are 50 other wide receivers that are better options in Week 11.