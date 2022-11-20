Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee put together a strong performance last week and could see a larger number of targets in the weeks ahead. If you are considering Higbee in your fantasy football lineup in Week 11, let’s dive into what you should be thinking about going into his matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee caught all eight targets that went his way in last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals for 73 yards, all of which led the team. John Wolford started at quarterback, but Matthew Stafford will be back on Sunday. Perhaps the bigger news in this offense is that Cooper Kupp was placed on the injured reserve earlier this week with an ankle injury.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Higbee can be used as a top-10 tight end option this weekend based as he might be the go-to guy in this offense from a pass-catching standpoint.