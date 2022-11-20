Andy Dalton start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints hope to snap a two-game losing streak as they welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Caesars Superdome in Week 11. Dennis Allen made it official that Andy Dalton will remain the starter for this week’s matchup, but does that confidence in the veteran mean he’s a viable option for fantasy managers this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Andy Dalton

Despite rumblings of a potential change under center, Dalton will remain the starter for the Saints’ matchup with the Rams this week. His status as the starter is admirable given that he has not inspired much confidence since taking over for Jameis Winston. The Red Rifle is 3-7 since taking over the starting job in Week 4, and in that time span, he’s thrown 11 touchdowns to go along with seven interceptions. In last week’s loss to the Steelers, he put together his lowest fantasy performance of the season with just 7.06 PPR fantasy points.

Los Angeles is limited on offense and the likelihood of a shoot-out between these two teams is slim to none. The Rams' defense has also been particularly unkind to opposing signal-callers in fantasy, giving up just 14.0 fantasy points per game heading into Week 11. With both teams limited on offense, the game script could mean that defense and the run game play a pivotal role in this matchup. Dalton and his fantasy potential may be nowhere to be seen in that setting.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Dalton has not been impressive from a fantasy perspective during his stint as the starter for New Orleans, and a breakout game is unlikely against the Rams' tough defense. Keep the Red Rifle on the bench for Week 11.