Chris Olave start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome. Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave had a relatively quiet performance in the Saints' Week 10 loss, but he should be set up to get back on track versus the Rams on Sunday. We’re breaking down how the first-round pick fares against Los Angeles’ secondary as fantasy managers look to finalize their lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Chris Olave

Olave had largely benefitted from being the de-factor WR1 with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry sidelined for much of this season, but that changed last week when Landry made his return. The veteran receiver saw more targets (6) than the rookie (5) and it resulted in a relatively quiet day for Olave. He finished with just 7.0 PPR fantasy points in last week’s loss, which was his lowest fantasy performance of the season. But don’t bank on that trend continuing going forward.

The Rams as a defense overall may not roll over versus Andy Dalton under center, but they aren’t as formidable as a pass defense. Los Angeles ranks 17th in giving up 214.7 yards per game through the air, and they allow 21.2 fantasy points to receivers which is 17th-most in fantasy. Olave has arguably made the case as the receiver with more upside versus Landry, so look for the former to get back on track with a larger target share against what has been a relatively average Rams pass defense.

Start or sit in Week 11?

The matchup isn’t necessarily a cake walk but Olave should still be in for a solid performance versus Los Angeles. Fire up the rookie as a solid WR2 in fantasy lineups for Week 11.