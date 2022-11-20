Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams go head-to-head in Week 11 with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome. The Saints will look for a spark on offense to wake up what has been a sluggish offense, and perhaps the second game in Jarvis Landry’s return is enough reason to place confidence in New Orleans. Does the veteran wideout make sense as a fantasy starter in lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Jarvis Landry

Landry took the field last week for the first time since Week 4, finishing with three catches on six targets for 37 yards for a combined 3.7 PPR fantasy points. While the volume of targets was actually greater than the number of looks that rookie wideout Chris Olave saw from Andy Dalton. However, fantasy managers should temper their expectations and understand that the trend is unlikely to continue on Sunday, and going forward. The Saints and Rams rank below average in scoring with the 17th and 29th-ranked offenses respectively, which should set up a low-scoring affair between these two.

If anything, New Orleans will likely look to incorporate the run game heavily as a counter to the Rams’ pass rush. But should the Red Rifle look to make plays from the pocket, Olave should be set to have a bounce-back game and reclaim his share of targets in Week 11. Landry’s best performance came back in Week 1 and he has not finished anywhere near close to a mirror-like performance. The chances of a game that bucks the trend this week seems slim to none.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Landry may be monitored going forward but he is not a reliable option in fantasy lineups this week. Unless fantasy managers are in dire need of a plug-in-play, keep Landry on the bench for Week 11.