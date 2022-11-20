Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will look to jumpstart their sluggish offense as they face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11. Andy Dalton will once again be under center, and the veteran signal-caller has slowly built chemistry with third-year tight end Juwan Johnson. Does the emerging option in the Saints’ offense make sense as a fantasy starter for Week 11?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Juwan Johnson

Johnson has made a name for himself as an intriguing tight end option in fantasy leagues, which has historically been a top-heavy position to fill in lineups. The third-year tight end has now scored a touchdown four times in his last four games and has totaled double-digit fantasy points three times in the past month. The loss of Michael Thomas has meant that New Orleans has looked to anyone to step up as an additional offensive playmaker, and Johnson has made the most of the opportunity.

On paper the Rams have held their own against tight ends, allowing just 4.8 PPG to the position, which is tied for the sixth-fewest mark in the league. However, Los Angeles is below-average against the pass with a secondary that allows 214.7 yards per game through the air, which is 17th in the NFL. With Jalen Ramsey likely zeroing in on Chris Olave and an Aaron Donald-led pass rush forcing Dalton to make quick decisions, Johnson could benefit as he has been building chemistry with the Red Rifle.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Johnson is a low-end TE1 heading into this matchup and has been a reliable option in what has historically been a thin fantasy position. Even if the historical numbers versus the position say otherwise, fire him up as a starter to exploit what is a subpar Rams’ pass defense.