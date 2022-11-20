What is the spread for Bears vs. Falcons? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Chicago Bears will hit the road for a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

The Bears will enter with a 3-7 record riding a three-game losing streak after a dominant performance over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Chicago allowed an average of 38.3 points per game since then and lost six of its last seven games overall. The Bears scored at least 29 points in four straight games, but a missed extra point in the fourth quarter was costly in last week’s 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Falcons are trying to stay in the playoff picture, but last week’s 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers certainly didn’t help. Atlanta had a few extra days to prepare as that was the Thursday Night Football game, but the Falcons gained just 291 yards of offense against a team that is not necessarily looking for wins this season. A third consecutive loss would be devastating to whatever playoff chances Atlanta still has left.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Bears-Falcons. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (DATE), the re-opening Sunday night (DATE), and the current line (DATE). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Falcons odds, line movement

Nov 20

Point spread: Falcons -3

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Falcons -150, Bears +130

Nov 13

Point spread: Falcons -3.5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Falcons -175, Bears +150

Nov 10

Point spread: Falcons -4

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Falcons -205, Bears +175

Bears vs. Falcons betting trends

SU: Bears 3-7, Falcons 4-6

ATS: Bears 4-5-1, Falcons 6-4

O/U: Bears 6-4, Falcons 5-5

Bears vs. Falcons betting splits

Point spread: CHI 87% handle, 80% bets

Total: UNDER 52% handle, 54% bets

Moneyline: CHI 86% handle, 75% bets