What is the spread for Panthers vs. Ravens? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Baltimore Ravens will come out of the bye week for a home matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Ravens are 13-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 41.5.

Baltimore will bring a three-game winning streak into this matchup and went into the off week with a 27-13 Monday Night Football win over the New Orleans Saints. Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, while Lamar Jackson carried the ball 11 times for 82 yards to go along with 133 passing yards and a touchdown. The Ravens are a game ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals for the top spot in the AFC North with a 6-3 record and a game behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the conference.

The Panthers picked up another victory in their last time out, which doesn’t appear to be part of the plan for the front office after Carolina unloaded some of its key playmakers at the trade deadline. However, the Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on Thursday Night Football last week. Baker Mayfield will return to a starting role filling in for PJ Walker, who will miss this contest with an injury. Carolina is two games behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Panthers-Ravens. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (DATE), the re-opening Sunday night (DATE), and the current line (DATE). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Ravens odds, line movement

Nov 20

Point spread: Ravens -13

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Ravens -675, Panthers +500

Nov 13

Point spread: Ravens -12.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -675, Panthers +500

Nov 10

Point spread: Ravens -12.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -700, Panthers +510

Panthers vs. Ravens betting trends

SU: Panthers 3-7, Ravens 6-3

ATS: Panthers 4-6, Ravens 4-4-1

O/U: Panthers 4-6, Ravens 3-6

Panthers vs. Ravens betting splits

Point spread: Panthers 62% handle, 65% bets

Total: UNDER 60% handle, OVER 60% bets

Moneyline: Ravens 86% handle, 89% bets