What is the spread for Browns vs. Bills? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills was relocated due to the weather concerns in Buffalo and will be played at Ford Field in Detroit at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Bills are 7.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 49.5.

The Browns lost five of their last six games and dropped to 3-6 on the season after last week’s 39-17 defeat against the Miami Dolphins. Jacoby Brissett completed 22-of-35 passes for 212 yards with a touchdown in the loss. We are a couple weeks away from a the debut of Deshaun Watson in a Cleveland uniform, and the Browns need victories to avoid continuing to fall out of the playoff picture.

The Bills are coming out of a heartbreaking 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings last weekend as Buffalo lost its second consecutive game. Josh Allen completed 29-of-43 passes for 330 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in addition to a lost fumble at the goal line in the final seconds of regulation, resulting in a Vikings go-ahead score. The Bills are tied for second place in a competitive AFC East at 6-3 as they enter Sunday a half-game behind the Miami Dolphins.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Browns-Bills. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (DATE), the re-opening Sunday night (DATE), and the current line (DATE). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Bills odds, line movement

Nov 20

Point spread: Bills -8

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Bills -365, Browns +300

Nov 13

Point spread: Bills -7

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Bills -300, Browns +250

Nov 10

Point spread: Bills -6.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bills -280, Browns +235

Browns vs. Bills betting trends

SU: Browns 3-6, Bills 6-3

ATS: Browns 4-5, Bills 4-4-1

O/U: Browns 6-2-1, Bills 2-7

Browns vs. Bills betting splits

Point spread: Browns 56% handle, Bills 63% bets

Total: UNDER 57% handle, 67% bets

Moneyline: Bills 81% handle, 90% bets