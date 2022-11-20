What is the spread for Commanders vs. Texans? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Washington Commanders will hit the road for a matchup with the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston. The Commanders are 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 41.

The Commanders are coming off a huge victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football at a time where they need wins to stay in the mix for a potential Wild Card spot. Washington gave Philadelphia its first loss by a score of 32-21 as Taylor Heinicke connected with Terry McLaurin eight times for 128 yards. The Commanders will enter the weekend at 5-5, a half-game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

The Texans will bring the worst record in the NFL to this game at 1-7-1 looking to avoid a fifth consecutive loss. In its most recent matchup, Houston fell short to the New York Giants 24-16 as Davis Mills completed 22-of-37 passes for 319 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Las Vegas Raiders are the closest competitors to Houston for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft heading into the stretch run of the regular season.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Commanders-Texans. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (DATE), the re-opening Sunday night (DATE), and the current line (DATE). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Texans odds, line movement

Nov 20

Point spread: Commanders -3

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Commanders -165, Texans +140

Nov 13

Point spread: Commanders -2.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Commanders -150, Texans +130

Nov 10

Point spread: Commanders -2.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Commanders -135, Texans +115

Commanders vs. Texans betting trends

SU: Commanders 5-5, Texans 1-7-1

ATS: Commanders 5-4-1, Texans 4-4-1

O/U: Commanders 4-6, Texans 4-5

Commanders vs. Texans betting splits

Point spread: Split 50% handle, Commanders 74% bets

Total: UNDER 54% handle, OVER 56% bets

Moneyline: Commanders 77% handle, 80% bets