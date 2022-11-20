What is the spread for Eagles vs. Colts? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Philadelphia Eagles face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November, 20 from Lucas Oil Stadium. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Eagles as a 7-point favorite and the point total is 44.5.

The Eagles finally suffered their first loss of the season after falling 32-21 to the Commanders in Week 10. Washington split the season series between these NFC East rivals after winning the rushing battle as well as the time of possession. Jalen Hurts will look to rebound on Sunday after finishing with a season-low 175 passing yards week in a loss that was hindered by a number of offensive turnovers.

The Colts are officially 1-0 in the Jeff Saturday era after beating the Raiders 25-20 in Vegas last week. A 147-yard rushing performance by Jonathan Taylor to go along with a rushing score proved too much for Las Vegas, and the return of Matt Ryan under center helped provide some stability en route to the victory. Indianapolis will look to spoil the Eagles’ undefeated on the road when they meet Sunday afternoon.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Eagles-Colts. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (November 9), the re-opening Sunday night (November 13), and the current line (November 20). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Colts odds, line movement

November 20

Point spread: Eagles -7

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Eagles -300, Colts +250

November 13

Point spread: Eagles -9

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Eagles -360, Colts +290

November 9

Point spread: Eagles -10

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Eagles -450, Colts +360

Eagles vs. Colts betting trends

SU: Eagles 8-1, Colts 4-5-1

ATS: Eagles 5-4, Colts 4-6

O/U: Eagles 6-3, Colts 2-8

Eagles vs. Colts betting splits

Point spread: Colts 60% handle, Eagles 65% bets

Total: Over 79% handle, 64% bets

Moneyline: Eagles 74% handle, 84% bets