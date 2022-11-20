What is the spread for Jets vs. Patriots? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The New York Jets and New England Patriots go head-to-head in an AFC East showdown in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 20. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Patriots as a 3.5-point favorite and the point total is 38.

The Jets are undefeated on the road this season and will look to continue their unbeaten streak in a potential revenge game versus the Patriots. New England came away with the win when these two last met in Week 8, and the Patriots' defense limited New York to just 17 points in the effort. Despite throwing for 355 passing yards, Zach Wilson surrendered three interceptions and will look to put together a much better showing versus Bill Belichick’s defensive scheme.

New England has turned their season around after winning four of their last five games while currently riding a two-game winning streak heading into Sunday. The Patriots’ defense has led the way after limiting each of their past five opponents to under 20 points scored, and they will look to move above .500 at home with a win on Sunday versus the Jets. A balanced attack that consisted of an efficient game by Mac Jones alongside 77 rushing yards from Rhaomdre Stevenson helped lead New England to a win the last time these two teams met.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Jets-Patriots. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (November 9), the re-opening Sunday night (November 13), and the current line (November 20). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Patriots odds, line movement

November 20

Point spread: Patriots -3.5

Point total: 38

Moneyline: Patriots -170, Jets +145

November 13

Point spread: Patriots -3.5

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Patriots -180, Jets +155

November 9

Point spread: Patriots -5.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Patriots -230, Jets +195

Jets vs. Patriots betting trends

SU: Jets 6-3, Patriots 5-4

ATS: Jets 6-3, Patriots 5-3-1

O/U: Jets 3-6, Patriots 4-5

Jets vs. Patriots betting splits

Point spread: Jets 61% handle, 62% bets

Total: Under 64% handle, Over 59% bets

Moneyline: Jets 67% handle, 63% bets