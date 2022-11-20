What is the spread for Rams vs. Saints? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Los Angeles Rams travel to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 20. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Saints as a 3-point favorite and the point total is 39.

The Rams are hoping to snap a three-game skid heading into Sunday’s matchup, but the odds are stacked against them. The injury bug has been a detriment to the roster and the latest setback has been the loss of wideout Cooper Kupp for the remainder of the season due to injury. A silver lining is the game status of Matthew Stafford, who is reportedly on track to return from concussion protocol and suit up on Sunday.

The Saints are looking to snap a two-game losing skid themselves after losing to the Ravens and Steelers over the past two weeks respectively. Alvin Kamara has notably been contained in New Orleans’ previous two losses, but they will need an efficient day from him in hopes of picking up a win at home. The loss of Michael Thomas for the season, as well as the uncertain game status of Jarvis Landry, could mean another day with rookie wideout Chris Olave taking the reign as WR1.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Rams-Saints. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (November 9), the re-opening Sunday night (November 13), and the current line (November 20). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Saints odds, line movement

November 20

Point spread: Saints -3

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Saints -175, Rams +150

November 13

Point spread: Saints -3

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Saints -140, Rams +110

November 9

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Saints -110, Rams -110

Rams vs. Saints betting trends

SU: Rams 3-6, Saints 3-7

ATS: Rams 2-6-1, Saints 3-7

O/U: Rams 3-6, Saints 5-5

Rams vs. Saints betting splits

Point spread: Rams 52% handle, 57% bets

Total: Under 80% handle, 53% bets

Moneyline: Rams 70% handle, 54% bets