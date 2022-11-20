What is the spread for Lions vs. Giants? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Detroit Lions travel for a matchup with the New York Giants in Week 11. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 20 from MetLife Stadium. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Giants as a 3-point favorite and the point total is 45.

The Lions are looking for just their second win on the road this season after putting together a two-game winning streak. Their last two wins have come at the expense of their NFC North rivals, with wins over the Packers and Bears respectively bumping their record to 3-6 on the season. Detroit has the league’s ninth-ranked scoring offense but it will be tested against the Giants’ formidable defense on the road.

The Giants bounced back last week with a convincing 24-16 win over the Texans that was largely sparked by a seismic performance from Saquoan Barkley. New York’s tailback finished with 152 rushing yards and a score, and he will look for similar success against one of the league’s most susceptible run defenses. Detroit is ranked 31st against the run, allowing 160.9 rushing yards per game.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Lions-Giants. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (November 9), the re-opening Sunday night (November 13), and the current line (November 20). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Giants odds, line movement

November 20

Point spread: Giants -3

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Giants -165, Lions +140

November 13

Point spread: Giants -3.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Giants -165, Lions +140

November 9

Point spread: Giants -4

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Giants -205, Lions +175

Lions vs. Giants betting trends

SU: Lions 3-6, Giants 7-2

ATS: Lions 5-4, Giants 7-2

O/U: Lions 6-3, Giants 2-7

Lions vs. Giants betting splits

Point spread: Giants 71% handle, 75% bets

Total: Over 50% handle, 54% bets

Moneyline: Giants 80% handle, 74% bets