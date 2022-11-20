What is the spread for 49ers vs. Cardinals? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will meet in Week 11 on a neutral-site game for Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Mexico City. The 49ers check in as an eight-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is listed at 43.5 total points.

The 49ers enter this contest on a two-game winning streak, beating both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers in consecutive weeks. Newly acquired RB Christian McCaffrey has given the offense a boost, and he will likely play a huge part in this game against a Cardinals team that ranks 30th in scoring defense.

The Cardinals check into this matchup after losing four of their last six games. However, Arizona notched a victory over the Rams last week, hoping to use that as a springboard for momentum. The big news for the Cardinals checking into this contest revolves around the status of QB Kyler Murray, who is questionable with a hamstring injury. Star WR DeAndre Hopkins is questionable as well, and their absences would loom large for an already inconsistent offense.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for the 49ers-Cardinals game. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (November 8), the re-opening Sunday night (November 13), and the current line (November 20). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting on the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Cardinals odds, line movement

November 20

Point spread: 49ers -8

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: 49ers -360, Cardinals +295

November 13

Point spread: 49ers -7.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: 49ers -350, Cardinals +290

November 8

Point spread: 49ers -5.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: 49ers -240, Cardinals +200

49ers vs. Cardinals betting trends

SU: 49ers 5-4, Cardinals 4-6

ATS: 49ers 4-5, Cardinals 5-5

O/U: 49ers 3-6, Cardinals 5-4-1

49ers vs. Cardinals betting splits

Point spread: Cardinals 56% handle, 58% bets

Total: Over 53% handle, Under 68% bets

Moneyline: 49ers 51% handle, 78% bets