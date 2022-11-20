What is the spread for Chiefs vs. Chargers? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBC. The Chiefs step in as a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is listed at 52 total points.

The Chiefs enter this divisional contest on a three-game winning streak. They have also claimed a victory in five of their last six games. Kansas City claimed a victory over the Chargers in Week 2 of the season, squeaking out a 27-24 home win. The Chiefs have only played two AFC West games this year, also beating the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 30-29 in Week 5.

The Chargers have lost two of their last three games, including a 22-16 defeat at the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday night. However, there’s room for optimism, as top receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams could return for this game. Their presence could jumpstart a Chargers offense that has not scored more than 23 points in four straight games.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Chiefs-Chargers. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (November 9), the re-opening Sunday night (November 13), and the current line (November 20da). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting on the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, line movement

November 20

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Chiefs -240, Chargers +200

November 13

Point spread: Chiefs -7

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Chiefs -320, Chargers +260

November 9

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Chiefs -240, Chargers +200

Chiefs vs. Chargers betting trends

SU: Chiefs 7-2, Chargers 5-4

ATS: Chiefs 4-5, Chargers 6-3

O/U: Chiefs 4-5, Chargers 4-5

Chiefs vs. Chargers betting splits

Point spread: Chiefs 67% handle, 70% bets

Total: Over 76% handle, Under 62% bets

Moneyline: Chiefs 79% handle, 83% bets