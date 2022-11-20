What is the spread for Raiders vs. Broncos? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Denver Broncos in the second showdown this season between AFC West Rivals. The Week 11 matchup is set for Sunday, November 20 with kickoff scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Broncos as a 3-point favorite and the point total is 41

The Raiders are hoping to pick up a much-needed win in order to give their locker room a boost in morale. Las Vegas is riding a three-game losing streak with three underwhelming losses, with their latest coming by way of a 25-20 loss that gave new head coach Jeff Saturday his first career win at the helm of a professional team. Las Vegas will need to overcome injuries on offense after Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller was each placed on injured reserve last week.

The Broncos are hoping to split the season series with their AFC West rival after falling to the Raiders 32-23 back in Week 4, which gave Las Vegas their first win of the season. Denver’s defense has largely held its end of the bargain, ranking as the best-scoring defense in the NFL. However, the Broncos have been hindered by an underwhelming offense that averages 14.6 PPG, which is dead last in the league. Picking up a victory on Sunday can at least give some positive momentum for head coach Nathaniel Hackett moving forward into the season.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Raiders-Broncos. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (November 9), the re-opening Sunday night (November 13), and the current line (November 20). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos odds, line movement

November 20

Point spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Broncos -145, Raiders +125

November 13

Point spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Broncos -145, Raiders +125

November 9

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Broncos -135, Raiders +115

Raiders vs. Broncos betting trends

SU: Raiders 2-7, Broncos 3-6

ATS: Raiders 3-6, Broncos 3-6

O/U: Raiders 5-3-1, Broncos 1-8

Raiders vs. Broncos betting splits

Point spread: Broncos 58% handle, Raiders 52% bets

Total: Under 87% handle, 67% bets

Moneyline: Raiders 65% handle, 56% bets