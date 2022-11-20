What is the spread for Cowboys vs. Vikings? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Minnesota Vikings will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20. The Cowboys check in as 2-point road favorites with the over/under resting at 48 total points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Vikings return home after pulling off a remarkable 33-30 overtime win on the road against the Buffalo Bills last week. With that victory, Minnesota is now 8-1 on the season while looking like a true contender to secure first place in the NFC.

The Cowboys are also coming off an overtime game, as they lost 31-28 in the extra stanza against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. This Week 11 matchup at Minnesota marks back-to-back road contests against NFC North opponents for the Cowboys, who now stand at 6-3 on the season. This could legitimately be a preview of a playoff matchup.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Cowboys-Vikings. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (November 9), the re-opening Sunday night (November 14), and the current line (November 20). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Vikings odds, line movement

November 20

Point spread: Cowboys -2

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Vikings +105

November 14

Point spread: Cowboys pk

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -110, Vikings -110

November 9

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Vikings +110

Cowboys vs. Vikings betting trends

SU: Cowboys 6-3, Vikings 8-1

ATS: Cowboys 6-3, Vikings 4-4-1

O/U: Cowboys 4-5, Vikings 5-4

Cowboys vs. Vikings betting splits

Point spread: Cowboys 51% handle, 38% bets

Total: Over 79% handle, 70% bets

Moneyline: Vikings 63% handle, 73% bets