What is the spread for Bengals vs. Steelers? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Cincinnati Bengals visit the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 after resting during their bye week. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 20 from Heinz Field. The Bengals are 3.5-point favorites and the point total is set at 40 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cincinnati is coming off a 42-21 dismantling of the Carolina Panthers, yet another offensive explosion in a recent stretch that has seen them score 30 or more points in four straight games. Joe Burrow is back to his 2021 self, having thrown nine touchdowns against just one interception in that four-game stretch. He’s averaged a whopping 318 passing yards per game in that same time. Coming off two weeks of rest, the offense should once again be in position to do damage Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh, who has held three of its last four opponents to 20 or fewer points will have something to say about that. They add reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt, back to the mix this week as well. He could wreak havoc on Burrow in the Cincinnati backfield. On the offensive side, rookie QB Kenny Pickett continues to go through growing pains: he has thrown just two touchdown passes while tossing five picks and registering a pedestrian passer rating of 73.1. The Steelers will have to put the ball on the ground and grind it out on defense to have a chance on Sunday.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Bengals-Steelers. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (November 9), the re-opening Sunday night (November 13), and the current line (November 20). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Steelers odds, line movement

November 20

Point spread: Bengals -3.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Bengals -180, Steelers +155

November 13

Point spread: Bengals -4.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bengals -225, Steelers +185

November 9

Point spread: Bengals -5.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Bengals -240, Steelers +196

Bengals vs. Steelers betting trends

SU: Bengals 5-4, Steelers 3-6

ATS: Bengals 6-3, Steelers 4-4

O/U: Bengals 3-5, Steelers 3-6

Bengals vs. Steelers betting splits

Point spread: Steelers 89% handle, 58% bets

Total: Under 95% handle, Over 55% bets

Moneyline: Steelers 82% handle, Bengals 76% bets