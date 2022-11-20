Jared Goff start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions are looking to put together their first three-game winning streak of the season as they travel for a matchup with the New York Giants in Week 11. Detroit’s top-10-ranked scoring offense has meant that quarterback Jared Goff has largely been a player worth considering as a fantasy starter every given week. Does that trend continue in this week’s game versus the Giants?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

With the exception of a pair of single-digit fantasy performances in Weeks 5 and 7, Goff has largely been a consistent fantasy signal-caller each week thanks to a game script that forces him to play catch-up. He got back on track last week with 236 passing yards without an interception, but his modest 14.84 PPR performance was a result of just a single touchdown thrown. If Goff can find the end zone more than once versus the Giants this week then he should confidently be on pace to finish closer to a 20-pt fantasy performance.

On paper that task will not be easy given that they allow just 15.6 fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers, which is the 13th-fewest mark in the NFL. Detroit ranks dead-last in scoring defense which means that Goff is consistently given the chance to throw downfield in hopes of closing what is a large deficit. In that scenario, the Giants' defense is ranked 18th against the pass with an average of 217.0 yards per game allowed through the air. So long as he’s given a reason to throw downfield, Goff should once again be a source of reliable fantasy production this week.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Goff’s total number of touchdowns is the x-factor in determining whether he finishes with a seismic fantasy performance, but his opportunities to throw downfield still make him a dependable option. He more or less has QB2 appeal this week, but fire him up as a starter if given the chance.