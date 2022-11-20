D’Andre Swift start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions are coming off back-to-back wins over their NFC North rivals and will look to win three straight as they face the New York Giants in Week 11. D’Andre Swift has made his much-anticipated return to the backfield over the past couple of weeks, but the production on the field has not matched the expectations. Can Swift buck the trend versus the Giants on Sunday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB D’Andre Swift

Swift has played in three games since returning from injury in Week 8 and has accumulated just 13 rushing attempts for 22 yards and one touchdown in that timespan. He’s been largely more effective as a pass-catcher with 73 yards and an additional touchdown through the past three games, but the inconsistency has meant that fellow backfield mate Jamaal Williams has largely been the more intriguing option between the two. For a player that was typically drafted high in fantasy drafts, Swift’s production, or lack thereof, has been a source of frustration.

He continues to remain a risky play against the Giants' defense that has more or less held its own versus opposing tailbacks. Despite ranking 24th against the run and allowing 133.2 yards per game on the ground, they are 15th against fantasy running backs with 17.1 points per game surrendered. Again, if Swift had a convincing hold on the volume of carries then perhaps it’s a different story, but fantasy managers should be conscious that Williams could be the beneficiary of carries and goal-line scoring opportunities.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Swift’s production over the past few weeks has left much to be desired and it’s clear that Wiliams will remain a permanent threat to stealing away carries and end zone opportunities. With a low fantasy ceiling week-to-week, keep Swift on the bench for Week 11.