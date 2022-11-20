Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions travel to face the New York Giants in Week 11 of the NFL season. Detroit will seek its third straight win with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium. New York’s run defense can be exploited by opposing running backs, but does Jamaal Williams make sense as a fantasy starter in lineups for Week 11?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Williams has operated as the primary back on the ground for much of the season, but his impact in the receiving game has dwindled with the return of D’Andre Swift. While Williams is riding a three-game winning streak of double-digit fantasy performances, he’s put up a goose egg in receiving in back-to-back games. It should come as no surprise as to why he just hovered above the double-digit make with an 11.9 PPR fantasy performance last week versus the Bears.

Even then it was a touchdown last week that largely salvaged what could have been a porous final stat line, which illustrates how Williams has become a touchdown-dependent fantasy option week-to-week. He should still have his chance to benefit versus a Giants defense that gives up 133.2 rushing yards per game and 17.1 fantasy points per game to tailbacks. However, finding the end zone will determine whether he’s a successful play for fantasy managers respectively.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Though finding the end zone remains imperative for Williams to be a successful fantasy play, he clearly has the leg up over Swift in regards to red zone touches. With that in mind, Williams is a starter and fits in comfortably at the flex spot for fantasy managers this week.