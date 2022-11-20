Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will look to build on their impressive 4-1 record at home when they play host to the Detroit Lions in Week 11. New York’s 7-2 record has unsurprisingly come off the heels of a strong run game, but Daniel Jones’ performance in the pocket this season should not go unnoticed. Can he take advantage of a favorable matchup this week and make the case as a viable fantasy starter?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Jones is a prime candidate to put together a big performance versus an exploitable Lions defense that is traveling for this road matchup. The Giants’ signal-caller is coming off an 18.28 PPR fantasy performance in last week’s win over the Texans, where he tossed two touchdowns to go along with 197 passing yards. More yardage could have resulted in an even bigger fantasy performance for Jones, but the multiple passing touchdowns are encouraging given New York’s clear advantage in leaning into the run game.

He could not ask for a better matchup this week than the Lions defense, which gives up the most fantasy points on average to opposing quarterbacks. Detroit is also ranked dead-last in scoring defense and gives up 255.3 yards per game through the air, which is 27th in the NFL. New York should be able to score on the Lions in multiple ways, which means Jones is more than a viable starter heading into Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Despite the Giants’ clear offensive threat being Saquon Barkley, Jones is a solid QB16 heading into Week 11. With the Lions giving up the most points on average to signal-callers, keep Jones in your fantasy lineups this week where applicable.