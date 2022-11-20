Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants play host to the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the NFL season. While much of the Giants’ success this year has been a result of an efficient run game, Darius Slayton has made the most of every opportunity to become arguably their current WR1. Does his level of production over recent weeks mean he’s a viable starting option for fantasy managers this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Slayton has been among the hottest names on the waive wire as of late as a result of the veteran wideout making the most of his opportunity atop a thin Giants receiver unit. He’s finished with double-digit fantasy points in four of his last five games, and he’s also finished with at least five passes or scored a touchdown in four of his last five outings. That level of production is even more impressive given that injuries have hampered New York’s depth on the outside, as well as the Giants’ clear reliance on running the ball.

Slayton is beginning to form a nice rapport with Daniel Jones and that should stand to continue against a vulnerable Lions defense. Detroit ranks dead last in scoring defense and is 27th in pass defense. They also surrender 23.4 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, which is the ninth-most in the NFL. New York should be equipped to score all over the Lions in multiple ways, and Slayton should stand to benefit as the clear WR1 with injuries hampering both Wan’Dale Robinson as well as Kenny Golladay.

Start or sit in Week 11?

It’s not rocket science to realize that Slayton is the Giants’ lone viable, and healthy, receiving option this week. Coupled with facing a porous Lions defense, he is a viable fantasy option and should be treated as a starter this week.