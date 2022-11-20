Wan’Dale Robinson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants play host to the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of the NFL season. Brian Daboll should look to exploit one of the most susceptible pass defenses in the Lions' secondary, which could mean wideout Wan’Dale Robinson can be a sneaky play as fantasy managers finalize their lineups this week. We break down his matchup this week and determine whether he’s a viable starter for Week 11.

Robinson has just two double-digit fantasy performances this season in five games played, and that came in Weeks 6 and 7. Since then he’s posted back-to-back 3.5 PPR fantasy point performances while reaching 50 receiving yards in just one game this season. Despite the Giants’ receiving depth being thin for much of the year, Robinson has yet to take advantage and cement himself as the WR1, with that title more or less falling to Darius Slayton given his recent play.

Now Robinson is hampered with a hamstring injury, though after logging limited practice sessions on Friday the expectation is that he will suit up versus the Lions on Sunday. Detroit ranks 27th in pass defense and surrenders the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts, but one has to wonder if his injury means limited opportunities to take advantage of. The run game will be at the forefront first and foremost for the Giants, but Daniel Jones increasing rapport with Slayton could mean Robinson is the odd man out through the air.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Robinson may not be a confident WR2 in lieu of Slayton’s increased production and his hamstring injury is key to monitor, but the fact that he remains involved amid a thin receiver unit cannot be overlooked. If fantasy managers have an open flex spot, plug in Robinson as a starter with a possible upside in exploiting the Lions’ leaky pass defense.