Derek Carr start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road to face the Denver Broncos in Week 11. What are the fantasy prospects for Raiders QB Derek Carr in this game? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

Derek Carr checks into Week 11 averaging 15.42 fantasy points per game. That ranks 22nd among qualified quarterbacks this season. His prospects don’t get better when looking at the matchup, as the Broncos have given up the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this year. The Raiders faced the Broncos in Week 4 of the season, and Carr finished with 11.52 fantasy points. Similar output seems like a reasonable projection in Week 11.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Sit. Carr has been up and down this season, and the matchup at Denver doesn’t bode well. You can do better at quarterback in Week 11.