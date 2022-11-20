Foster Moreau start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to face an AFC West foe, the Denver Broncos, in Week 11 of the NFL regular season. What does that mean for Raiders TE Foster Moreau and his fantasy prospects? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Foster Moreau

Raiders starting TE Darren Waller will continue to miss time with a hamstring injury. Moreau has made four straight starts in Waller’s absence while logging mixed results. Moreau is averaging 4.5 targets, 3.5 receptions, 36 receiving yards, and 8.15 fantasy points (PPR) over that span. He has one total touchdown in that stretch, which came last week in a productive 3-43-1 line against the Indianapolis Colts.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Start. Moreau is an interesting streaming option in Week 11. If you need a last-minute tight end, Moreau could be your guy as a bye week or injury filler. He will keep seeing respectable targets with Waller and Hunter Renfrow sidelined.