Mack Hollins start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 11 of the NFL regular season. What does this mean for the fantasy prospects of Raiders WR Mack Hollins? Should you start or sit him? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Mack Hollins

The Raiders have been dinged with numerous injuries to pass catchers this season. TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow are currently on injured reserve. Hollins didn’t do much in Renfrow’s absence against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, catching two passes for 18 yards and no touchdowns. However, it’s worth noting that Hollins saw six targets in that game.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Sit. Unless you are desperate for a FLEX filler in PPR leagues, then Hollins probably shouldn’t start for your fantasy squad. The matchup at Denver is brutal, and Hollins has yet to prove he can be trusted in this new role.