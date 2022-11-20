Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos meet up with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, as the two teams have struggling quarterbacks that can each find a groove against their respective pass defenses. For the Broncos, Russell Wilson turned in his best outing of the 2022-23 season when he faced the Raiders back in Week 4. Meanwhile, much has changed for Denver. Is Wilson capable of a repeat performance, with his offense scoring 20-plus points just once in the last five games?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Wilson completed 21-of-42 passes for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the Broncos’ Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The glacial Denver offense continues to be a detriment to fantasy managers that are still holding out hope for pass-catchers like Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Greg Dulcich.

While Wilson still shows the occasional flashes of his former Seattle Seahawks self, the veteran QB appears to have totally lost his superior scrambling ability to avert defensive pressure, which he continues to see plenty of.

Start or sit in Week 11?

With his lowest standard fantasy average to date (14.4), Wilson is nothing more than a matchup-dependent QB2 in Week 11.