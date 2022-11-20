Latavius Murray, Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos are firmly committed to the running back committee again this season. This time, it’s veterans Latavius Murray and Melvin Gordon splitting the workload in the backfield and frustrating fantasy football lineup decisions. The question this week is whether or not either one of these players might offer some upside against a Raiders team that’s in even worse shape than the Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RBs Latavius Murray and Melvin Gordon

Last week, Murray and Gordon split backfield duties for a grand total of 48 rushing yards between them. Murray had the edge in carries, nine to seven, but Gordon got a boost to his production with four catches for 46 yards.

Both players are low-end roster fillers with some upside for touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Gordon’s role in the passing game gives him an edge in fantasy football lineups, especially since the Broncos will be shorthanded for pass catchers this week with both Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler out.